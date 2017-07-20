PHOTOS: OJ Simpson's July 2017 parole hearing

Fair
O.J. Simpson arrives for his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.
Former football star O.J. Simpson, in prison for more than 9 years, met July 20, 2017 with a parole board for consideration of release.
Simpson was granted the release, and he will likely be let out in October, the board said today.