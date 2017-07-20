PHOTOS: OJ Simpson's July 2017 parole hearing

Scripps National Desk
12:05 PM, Jul 20, 2017
5 hours ago

O.J. Simpson arrives for his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. 

Pool
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former football star O.J. Simpson, in prison for more than 9 years, met July 20, 2017 with a parole board for consideration of release. 

See photos of Simpson's parole board hearing.

Simpson was granted the release, and he will likely be let out in October, the board said today.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top