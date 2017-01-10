(WGBA) - As Green Bay Packers fans look back at Sunday's NFL playoff win over the New York Giants, some say there was something annoying about the game, and it wasn't what happened on the field.

"Yesterday was probably the worst announcing game that I had witnessed this season," said Steve Quam of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

"I don't really pay attention to them often, but they were out of control," explained Jess Hoffman of Hartland, Wisconsin.

Many Packers fans believe Fox NFL announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are biased.

"They definitely pick their favorites and it makes the game less enjoyable when you're sitting at home trying to watch it on TV," said AJ Dorff of Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Dorff created a petition at Change.org this week asking the NFL to keep the duo away from the microphone when the Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"It kind of gets annoying cause it's like they're always bashing the Packers," explained Dorff.

More than 4,000 people already signed the online petition. One signature came as far at the Czech Republic.

"Then I've seen some from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, California. I mean from all over. There's Packers fans everywhere," said Dorff.

Not all fans are on the same page.

"I think Aikman has great insight into the game and Buck does the play by play fine. He's as good as anybody," said one Packers fan from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.