Pence: George H.W. Bush good model for VP job

Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 7:06PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Hydrologic Statement issued January 18 at 4:35AM MST expiring January 19 at 4:33AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Vice President-elect Mike Pence is looking to a former US vice president-turned-president as a model for his new role as he prepares to assume the second-highest office in the country.
He recently spoke on the phone with former President George H.W. Bush, Pence told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview Wednesday, and said the Ronald Reagan's former vice president offered him some advice.
Pence, who didn't divulge what Bush 41 told him, said the two men had a "short call," but that he has been "taking a hard look" at Bush's years as vice president as he prepares to figure out what type of vice president he will be.
"The reason why I think about Vice President Bush is because then as now, I believe, there was a transformational leader coming to bring real change to Washington D.C.," Pence said. "I'll be thinking about the privilege I have to stand next to another change agent as president."
Bush and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, have both been hospitalized, his spokesman said Wednesday.
Pence said he has looked to Bush's tenure as vice president, in which he "came alongside and supported a strong, visionary leader" as a "great source of inspiration."
Bush, of course, followed Reagan into the White House.
That, too, may serve as inspiration for Pence, the former Indiana governor who was floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2016 and is now considered a top contender to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee after President-elect Donald Trump's time in office comes to a close.
The former congressman is also expected to be a particularly powerful vice president to Trump, who has never served in government. Pence will spend much of his time spearheading the Trump administration's legislative in Congress, where he has been given an office on the House side in addition to the vice presidential office in the Senate side of Capitol Hill.
Pence is expected to be a key bridge between GOP leaders and Trump. His selection as Trump's running mate last year was in large part aimed at reassuring conservatives in the party and rallying them around Trump's unconventional candidacy.