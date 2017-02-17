Ohio parents charged after 7-year-old boy overdoses on opioids

BEREA, Ohio (WEWS) - The parents of a 7-year-old boy are facing charges after the child overdosed on opioids and prescription pills while under their supervision.

Danielle Simko and Charles Dowdy were indicted this week on charges of endangering children and drug possession.

Police responded to the family's home in Berea, Ohio on Jan. 11 because the boy wasn't breathing.

Officers found the child lying unresponsive in the living room. Dowdy was giving the boy chest compressions.

An officer took over and was able to locate the child's pulse. He was transported to Southwest General Health Center for treatment where he fully recovered.

Dowdy told police he was lying in bed with his son when he noticed the boy's lips were turning blue.

Prosecutors said police later learned the boy had overdosed on drugs.

The couple is due in court Friday.