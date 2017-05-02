Parents concerned by photos of disturbing dolls in park

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A frightening find inside a popular suburban park has families on alert.

Pictures and cell phone video of a Halloween-like display of baby dolls with eyes X'd out and some with their bodies cut off were posted to Facebook and viewed numerous times.

The posts got the attention of Megan Vinci, who lives near the portion of Dodge Park, a park in a suburb of Detroit.

Considering small children often play out there, she says it’s certainly no laughing matter to parents and someone should be held responsible.

The dolls have since been removed after the disturbing discovery on Sunday.