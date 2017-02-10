Orphaned baby elephant saved from starvation

This precious elephant calf was saved from starvation after being separated from her elephant family on the dry African plains.

Luckily, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) stepped in, Rumble.com reports.

The Trust sprang into action after a call from a Big Life Foundation ranger who had spotted the calf wandering the Narraengolo area within the Amboseli-Chyulu ecosystem.

See the elephant’s amazing journey below.