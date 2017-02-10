KIVI
Orphaned baby elephant saved from starvation
Mina Abgoon
8:09 PM, Feb 9, 2017
This precious elephant calf was saved from starvation after being separated from her elephant family on the dry African plains.
Luckily, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) stepped in, Rumble.com reports.
The Trust sprang into action after a call from a Big Life Foundation ranger who had spotted the calf wandering the Narraengolo area within the Amboseli-Chyulu ecosystem.
See the elephant’s amazing journey below.
