Oroville Dam evacuees can return home, but should 'stay prepared'

Associated Press

OROVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 12: In this handout provided by the California Department of Water Resources (pixel.water.ca.gov), Water from the Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway at Lake Oroville continues to flow toward the diversion pool of the Feather River on February 12, 2017 in Oroville, California. Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. (Photo by Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources via Getty Images)

Handout
Authorities have lifted an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 California residents who live below a dam with a damaged spillway that threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes. He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest, is low enough to accommodate expected storm.

