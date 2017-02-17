Oreo to release Peeps-flavored cookies

Alex Hider
4:07 PM, Feb 17, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney Stephen Joseph filed a lawsuit in the Marin County Superior Court May 1, 2003 seeking a ban on Oreo Cookies in California arguing that the trans fats that make the filling creamy and cookie crunchy are dangerous for children to eat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Oreo hasn’t been afraid to push the limit with new cookie flavors. In just the past few years, they’ve introduced strange flavors like Swedish Fish, candy corn and fruit punch. They’ve even gone as far as to introduce Oreo-flavored Oreos.

The cookie company kept with the strange flavor theme on Friday, when it announced its newest release: Peep-flavored Oreo cookies.

The treats are filled with bright pink sugar-coated marshmallow cream and sandwiched between two vanilla Oreo cookies.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Peep Oreos will be sold exclusively at Wal-Mart and will be available for the Easter season.

 

 

It’s immediately not clear if the Oreos will explode in the microwave like traditional Peeps.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top