Oregon man arrested for sexual assault on chicken

A 27-year-old Oregon man is being charged with sexual assault of an animal, public indecency, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, the Oregonian reported.

Joshua Woltmon was arrested earlier this week and held on a $25,000 bond.

The Oregonian, citing court documents, said Woltmon exposed himself and came into contact with the chicken's genitals.

The paper added that in 2004, Woltmon was diagnosed with bipolar disorder was unable to make informed decisions.