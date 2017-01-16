LAKELAND, Fla. - A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland, Florida Sunday.. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday.

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below:

Ever since the video was posted on Facebook, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy.