Las Vegas authorities say toasters used to intentionally set fires in Trump International Hotel

LAS VEGAS - A man has been arrested after fires were set at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 5:03 p.m. in the women's bathroom on the pool deck. Another fire was reported in the hallway of the 17th floor.



Officials found four devices, two in the bathroom of the pool deck and two others on the 17th floor. Clark County fire said the devices were toasters used to intentionally set fires in these locations.

The fire on the 17th floor was confined to two toasters and some towels while the fire in the pool deck bathroom was also confined to two toasters and various combustible materials.

Witnesses said it looked like the man stuffed towels in the toasters.

The fire did not active the sprinkler system but did activate the smoke alarms.

One security officer was injured as a result of the fire but officials have not specified how the officer was hurt.

Fire investigators and Las Vegas police are investigating.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, faces charges of first degree arson and burglary.