Watch live: OJ Simpson meets with parole board

1:10 p.m. EASTERN, UPDATE:

OJ Simpson is meeting with the parole board now. The board is asking him questions about his criminal history.

12:45 P.M. EASTERN, UPDATE:

OJ Simpson's parole hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern. We'll update this story when the parole board makes its decision.

EARLIER STORY:

At least four people will determine Thursday whether OJ Simpson will soon be released from prison.

If the first four members of the Nevada parole board attending Simpson's hearing in Carson City don't all vote the same way, then two other commissioners will be called upon to try to reach a majority.

If it's an even split at 3-3, Simpson will have to wait for a new hearing in January, by which time a new commissioner will give the board seven members.

Here's what the state of Nevada has revealed on its website about each parole board member:

Connie S. Bisbee

Position: Chairwoman Will attend hearing? Yes, she will preside over the hearing. Was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing Years on Parole Board: 14 total, eight as chairwoman Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs for the Nevada Department of Corrections Other jobs: Judicial services director in northern Florida until 1999, US Air Force Education: Criminal justice, Troy (Alabama) State University; master's degree in Counseling and Human Development, Troy State

Tony Corda

Position: Commissioner Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing Years on Parole Board: Eight years Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs at Northern Nevada Correctional Center, 2 years Other jobs: Correctional officer, classification analyst at Department of Corrections Education: Criminal justice, University of Nevada at Reno

Adam Endel

Position: Commissioner Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing Years on Parole Board: Eight years Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs at Ely State Prison, 8 years Other jobs: Correctional officer, caseworker III, and associate warden of programs, 18 years total Education: Criminal justice administration, BS, Central Missouri State University

Susan Jackson

Position: Commissioner Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing Years on Parole Board: Nine years Most recent former job: Senior investigator with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 15 years Other jobs: Agent with Nevada State Gaming Control Board; senior investigator with the Attorney General's Office Education: FBI Academy

Ed Gray

Position: Commissioner Will attend hearing? No, will watch from Las Vegas Years on Parole Board: 10 years Most recent former job: Parole board case hearing representative, 14 years Other jobs: US Air Force and US Civil Service Education: Post-secondary and adult education, BS, University of Nevada at Las Vegas; Human resource management, associate degree, Community College of the Air Force; Business management, associate degree, Community College of Southern Nevada

Michael Keeler

Position: Commissioner Will attend hearing? No, will watch in Las Vegas Years on Parole Board: 11 years Most recent former job: Southern Nevada Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Service Other jobs: Public services intern, case manager, teaching parent, clinical social work intern, clinical social worker, supervisor, psychiatric emergency services director, inpatient administrative coordinator, clinic director, and services coordination director, all with state of Nevada. US Army veteran. Education: Social work, undergraduate and graduate degrees, University of Nevada at Las Vegas

Vacant position

Christopher DeRicco will become the seventh parole board member. He takes the place of Lucille Monterde, who served for three years.