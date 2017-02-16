Several injured in oil field explosion in Oklahoma

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. -- Several people have reportedly been injured after an oil field explosion in eastern Oklahoma reports the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The oil well site is located in Pittsburgh County, about two hours east of Oklahoma City.

Highways and roads surrounding the explosion were closed by have since been reopened according to the OHP.

Pittsburg County: SH31, 4 West of Quinton @ Holt Road has been reopened....DJP https://t.co/shITTYyTX6 — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) February 16, 2017

This is a breaking story. More on this as it develops.