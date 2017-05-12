Police officer shot to death in small Ohio town, report says

A shooting near a small-town Ohio nursing home killed a police officer and injured multiple people on Friday morning, according to reports.

The incident happened in Kirkersville, Ohio, which has a population of about 500 people, based on census data.

The officer who was shot later died from their injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Newark Advocate. The unidentified officer worked for the Kirkersville Police Department.

At least two people were hospitalized and police confirmed an officer was shot, Columbus-based WSYX reported.

There are no updates on the status of the other people who were injured and it is unclear if the officer was counted as one of the two people hospitalized.

The incident was reported at Pine Kirk Care Center, WSYX reported, but police have not confirmed the location is where the shooting happened. The shooting was reported at 7:50 a.m. local time, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Police confirmed to multiple outlets that the shooter has been "neutralized" and the scene is secure.

