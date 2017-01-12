Obama ending 'wet foot, dry foot' policy for Cuban immigrants

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Barack Obama is ending the longstanding "wet foot, dry foot" policy that allows Cubans who arrive in the United States without a visa to become permanent residents, two senior US officials told CNN Thursday.

The policy has applied solely for Cubans. Other immigrants who attempt to enter the United States without a visa face arrest and deportation.

The decision was likely Obama's last move in his historic dealings with Cuba. In 2014, he reopened ties to the island nation after a half-century of frozen diplomatic ties.

Havana has long argued the policy encourages Cubans to make the dangerous crossing from Cuba to Florida.

The Cuban government has been informed of decision to end its the policy towards Cuban refugees according to a senior Cuban government official.