Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 11:43AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 11:06AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 11:06AM MST expiring January 18 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Hydrologic Statement issued January 18 at 4:35AM MST expiring January 19 at 4:33AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:52PM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
Obama discusses Chelsea Manning, Israel, incoming administration in final presser
CNN
1:11 PM, Jan 18, 2017
6 mins ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Barack Obama rebuffed his successor, Donald Trump, on Wednesday by issuing a vocal defense of the White House press corps, insisting the reporters who covered his administration were an essential facet of a functioning democracy.
"We are accountable to the people who send us here. And you have done it," Obama said. "You're not supposed to be sycophants. You're supposed to be skeptics."
His remarks stood in direct contrast to the incoming president, who has lambasted news organzations reporting on his transition as reporting "fake news."
Trump's team has floated the possibility of moving press briefings out of the West Wing, though on Wednesday Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer said his first briefing on Monday would take place in the traditional room.
Obama argued Wednesday that having reporters in the West Wing was an essential facet of a functioning Democracy.
"Having you in this building has made this place work better," Obama said.
Wednesday's news conference is the final time Obama is expected to speak in public before he departs the US Capitol on Friday as an ex-president. His choice of venue is telling -- Trump's team has floated the possibility of scrapping the White House briefing room for a larger venue.
His concluding news conference comes amid a flurry of last-minute activity, including handing down a commutation for national security leaker Chelsea Manning and a pardon for Gen. James Cartwright, convicted of lying to investigators in a leak probe.
Obama defended the decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence, saying that she served a "tough prison sentence." He said he looked at the particulars of the case the same way he had any other person whose sentence he had commuted.
"I felt that in light of all the circumstances, that commuting her sentence was entirely appropriate," Obama said from the briefing room.
Obama was continuing a tradition of taking reporters' questions for a final time before departing office.
George W. Bush held his final news conference a week before leaving office, reflecting on some of the disappointments of his administration but also defending the controversial decisions he made over two terms in the White House.
Unlike Bush, Obama is leaving office with near-record approval ratings. A CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday showed 60% of Americans approve of the job he's doing as president.