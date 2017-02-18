Norma McCorvey, 'Jane Roe' of Roe v. Wade court case, has died

WASHINGTON - The woman who filed the lawsuit legalizing abortion nationwide in the 1970s has died, The Washington Post reports.

Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in the Roe v. Wade court case, was 69 years old.

She later became "a born-again Christian and poster child for anti-abortion activists," the Post reported.

Joshua Prager, a journalist working on a book about the landmark case, confirmed her death at an assisted-living facility in Katy, Texas, just outside Houston.

McCorvey filed her lawsuit in 1970, seeking to terminate her pregnancy in her home state of Texas. Three years later, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a 7-2 ruling which stated a person's constitutional right to privacy included the choice to terminate a pregnancy.

By that time, McCorvey's baby was more than 2 years old, and she'd given the child up for adoption.