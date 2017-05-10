New info in child porn investigation into ex-teacher who committed suicide

New details are out in the case of Corey Perry, the former Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) middle school teacher who killed himself while on the run from the FBI.

Perry was facing child pornography charges and had fled to Nashville, where he committed suicide as authorities moved in.

According to the criminal complaint just unsealed by the FBI, most of Perry's victims were either current or former students in the Palm Beach County School District.

Police say Perry had sleepovers with at least 3 underage boys he met while coaching at H.L. Watkins Middle School.

One of those boys, a 15-year-old, said that when Perry invited him over, he encouraged him to masturbate at his home, as well as watch pornography and sleep in Perry's bed, "If he wanted to."

According to the criminal complaint Perry used Snapchat and the app Kik to groom his victims.

He used the name PRINCESSLALA561 - posing as a middle school-aged girl.

Police say using the screen name, Perry asked multiple underage boys to send him nude photos and videos.

Authorities say they found hundreds of images and videos of young boys on Perry's phone.

According to the complaint, the school district was able to identify several current and former middle school students in those photos.

The FBI says they are still investigating, despite Perry's death.