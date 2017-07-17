Apple unveils breastfeeding woman emoji on World Emoji Day

A new set of emojis will hit iPhones in the coming days, including an icon that features a woman breastfeeding a baby.

According to CNN, Apple unveiled 69 new characters on its emoji keyboard on World Emoji Day Monday. Apple's unveiling came after Unicode approved the new set in March.

According to Emojipedia, the creators of the new character made an attempt to be more gender-inclusive in their new set. Some new sets of people emojis may feature gender-neutral base characters.

The set also includes gender-neutral children, adults and senior citizens, as well as a woman wearing a burka.

Other new emojis feature a man with a beard, men and women practicing yoga as well as rock-climbing emojis.

The new set also ventures into fantasy. The new set of people emojis include vampires, zombies, wizards and elves.

New foods included in the set include steak, sandwiches, pretzels, Chinese takeout and fortune cookies.

Finally, the new set includes a face with a raised eyebrow — a face inspired by Stephen Colbert.

See the full list of new emojis here.