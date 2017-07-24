PETOSKEY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A naked man who was chasing seagulls at Petoskey State Park in Petoskey, Michigan over the weekend was arrested, according to 9&10 News.

Michigan State Police said they received a call around 3 p.m. Sunday saying the man was chasing the birds on the beach at the park.

According to police, after chasing the seagulls, he ran to the parking lot and dove into the pavement. When troopers tried to arrest him, he started screaming and even threatened an officer.

9&10 News reports that the man had taken LSD earlier in the day, and he is now facing multiple charges.