Murdoch brothers: Immigration is 'essential' to America

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- The top executives at 21st Century Fox have weighed in on President Trump's recent travel ban, informing staff that they "deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America's strength."

In a memo to employees on Monday, Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch described 21st Century Fox "as a company that is driven by creativity and innovation" and said it recognized "the unique perspective offered by our many people who came to the U.S. in search of the opportunity for unfettered self-expression."

21st Century Fox owns Fox News, which has been criticized for being overly favorable toward the 45th president. It also owns a host of film, television and entertainment properties.

The Murdoch brothers' memo also sought to assure staff that the company was doing everything in its power "to assist impacted colleagues and their families."

21st Century Fox is only the latest media company to react to Trump's executive order, which places a temporary ban on refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The publisher and CEO of The New York Times sent a similar memo to their staff earlier on Monday, saying they were "committed to diversity of talent, thought and ideas and the fair and equal treatment of all employees, whatever their background."

"We will do everything in our power to support and protect every one of our colleagues, regardless of their race, country of origin, and religion or belief system," publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and CEO Mark Thompson wrote.

Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal and is also owned by the Murdochs, also sent out an internal memo advising employees who may be affected by the ban to contact their managers. A Journal spokesperson also told CNNMoney it had confirmed "that all of our journalists in the impacted areas are safe, as are their immediate families. As always, their wellbeing is our priority and they have our full support in ensuring their continued safety."

Most media companies -- including ABC News, NBC News, CBS News and CNN -- declined to issue public statements on the ban over the weekend.

The-CNN-Wire

