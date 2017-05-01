1 dead, multiple victims wounded in San Diego mass shooting

UPDATE 11:30 P.M. (Pacific Time):

A female victim attending a birthday party at a San Diego apartment complex has died in a shooting rampage.

The gunman has been identified as Peter Selis, 49, police said. San Diego Police Department officers shot and killed Selis after he fired at police, police said. The complex is located near the University of California San Diego campus.

The unidentified victim was among eight people that were wounded in the mass shooting. Several more victims are being treated with critical injuries.

Six of the victims are African-American, another victim is Latino, according to SDPD chief Shelley Zimmerman.

LA JOLLA (KGTV) -- Investigators are working to piece together the events that led up to a mass shooting in La Jolla on Sunday evening that left eight people injured.

At around 6 p.m. local time, San Diego Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired near a gated pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads complex, according to police chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Arriving officers located the suspect in the pool area. Zimmerman said that officers shot and killed the gunman.

The suspect was described as a white male.

A motive is unknown at this time.

"At this time there is no known threat however we are confirming the area is safe. Please shelter in place," police said via Twitter.

Eight victims were transported to a local hospital, some of them suffering from critical injuries. No other information was released at this time.