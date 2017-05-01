Fair
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
Reports indicate at least three people have been stabbed on campus at the University of Texas in Austin.
According to the Austin Police Department, one person is in custody. One person has been killed in the incident. Three others were transported to local hospitals with possibly serious injuries.
More on this as it develops.
UPDATE 2101 Speedway- Currently 3 pts reported w/ one in critical condition. EMS/Law/Fire establishing command post. MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017
UPDATE 2101 Speedway- Currently 3 pts reported w/ one in critical condition. EMS/Law/Fire establishing command post. MTF
UPDATE: Witnesses say this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one: https://t.co/wyk04eXNY4
Photo: Brandy Pena pic.twitter.com/ex1doN6NRr— KVUE News (@KVUE) May 1, 2017
UPDATE: Witnesses say this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one: https://t.co/wyk04eXNY4
Photo: Brandy Pena pic.twitter.com/ex1doN6NRr