Reports indicate at least three people have been stabbed on campus at the University of Texas in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, one person is in custody. One person has been killed in the incident. Three others were transported to local hospitals with possibly serious injuries.

More on this as it develops.

UPDATE 2101 Speedway- Currently 3 pts reported w/ one in critical condition. EMS/Law/Fire establishing command post. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017