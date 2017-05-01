One killed in mass stabbing on University of Texas campus, three rushed to hospital

Scripps National Desk
1:08 PM, May 1, 2017
1 min ago

Reports indicate at least three people have been stabbed on campus at the University of Texas in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, one person is in custody. One person has been killed in the incident. Three others were transported to local hospitals with possibly serious injuries.

More on this as it develops.

 

 

 

 

 

