Mom upset daycare worker breastfed son without permission

A North Carolina mother wants charges pressed against a former daycare worker who breastfed her 3-month-old son without permission, according to WTVD 11.

The incident allegedly happened at Carrboro Early school on Friday, Feb. 3.

The baby's mother, Kaycee Oxendine, told WTVD that the son's teacher told her that the child was constipated. At that time, another teacher at the school offered to breastfeed the boy to see if it would help. Oxendine said she had to tell the teacher no twice.

A short time later, surveillance video shows the teacher picking up the bay and breastfeeding him for a few moments until another worker in the room stood up to leave.

According to WTVD, another employee reported what happened and the woman was fired.

Later Friday evening, Oxendine had to rush her son, who is lactose intolerant, to the hospital because he became ill and began vomiting.

Oxendine wants criminal charges brought against the former teacher.

"I'm not angry at the childcare center. I'm very angry at the employee," she told WTVD, "I do hope that there's justice for my son."