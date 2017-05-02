MLB All-Star Adam Jones faces racist taunts, objects thrown during game in Boston

The Boston Red Sox organization apologized on behalf of its fans on Tuesday, one day after visiting Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was subjected to racist taunts and objects being thrown.

Jones told USA Today that Monday's incident was among the worst experiences he has faced during his career. He said that fans yelled the N-word, and threw a bag of peanuts at him.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones told USA Today, “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’

The Red Sox said it is still reviewing the incident.

"The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park," the Red Sox's statement said.

"The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action."

But Jones thinks the fans involved should be punished beyond getting ejected from the ballpark.

“It’s pathetic,’’ he told the USA Today. “It’s called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check. That’s how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist."

MLB said it would review security procedures following Monday's incident.

"Our 30 clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment," baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Jones has been named by MLB as a five-time MLB All-Star. Jones is in his ninth season with Baltimore.