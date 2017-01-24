Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State address

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has collapsed while delivering his State of State speech.

KMSP-TV reports that Dayton had been speaking at the podium for more than 40 minutes when the incident occurred. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the address, which was a joint session of the House and Senate.

Daudt told reporters that Dayton, who eventually stood back up and was escorted out, is walking around and appears to be fine.  
Meanwhile, Dayton's son, Eric, wrote on Twitter that his dad is "doing great."

 

