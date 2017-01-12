Miami Heat's plane slides on Milwaukee airport runway

MILWAUKEE - Members of the Miami Heat NBA team escaped injury after their charter plane slid on the runway at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night.

The plane slid on the runway during its landing at 9:07 p.m.

The Boeing 737 Miami Air plane did not slide off the runway.

Miami's NBC affiliate spoke with individuals on the plane who confirmed that nobody was hurt.

Several flights were canceled and delayed at the airport due to icy conditions Wednesday evening.

The flight originated in Oakland where the team played the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Heat is scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

It's the second time in the past few weeks a professional sports teams plane had runway trouble at a Wisconsin airport. Last month, the Minnesota Vikings' plane slid off the taxiway at an Appleton airport.