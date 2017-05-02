The Unicorn is old news — the Mermaid Frappuccino is the newest secret-menu drink that may make your Starbucks barista hate you during a busy rush.

The colorful, pink-and-green drink was created by Jocelyn Freeman, a Starbucks barista from Michigan. It has attracted a lot of attention online this week.

In an Instagram post, Freeman (themodernbarista) introduced the drink and said she came up with it as a variation of the "Pokemon Go" Frappuccino.

A post shared by Jócelyn Freeman (@themodernbarista) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

"It is not a difficult drink to make," Freeman wrote in the post. She said the Starbucks location where she works is a "low volume store" but the three employees were still able to keep up with demand during the recent Unicorn Frappuccino craze.

The drink is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with blackberry inclusions, drizzled with a concoction made of white mocha, toasted coconut and matcha, according to the Starbucks Melody blog.

Freeman's advice to Starbucks employees who are tired of making elaborate, secret-menu drinks like the Mermaid Frapp: "Instead of wishing it would stop (because it's not) embrace it! Have fun!"

"I know that the secret menu can be frustrating, but these new 'Instagram ready' type of drinks are not going anywhere," she wrote on Instagram.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.