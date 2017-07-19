Couple sues Burger King for $50,000 after coffee spilled in man's lap

MENTOR, Ohio - A couple from suburban Cleveland is seeking $50,000 in damages after a Burger King employee spilled hot coffee in a man's lap.

On May 12, 2016 Stanley Fazekas went to Burger King in Mentor, Ohio to grab a cup of joe. The drink ended up in his lap after a drive-thru employee attempted to hand the coffee to Fazekas and it spilled.

According to a lawsuit filed more than a year after the incident, Stanley and Beth Fazekas are each seeking $25,000 on two separate counts.

Both parties are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, bringing the Burger King Corporation, Toms King LLC, Toms King Services LLC and ARC LLC as defendants.

Count one claims that the spill caused injuries that Fazekas believes violated the employees' "duty of ordinary care in serving food and/or beverages in a reasonably safe condition."

The violation of care, according to the lawsuit, constitutes negligence and led Fazekas to require "extensive medical care and follow-up treatment and the cost, therefore; sustained great pain and suffering of his body and mind."

Count two, brought by Fazekas' wife, states that she "has been deprived of the full use of his services" after the burn and suffered after being deprived of "companionship and assistance."

The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Common Pleas in Lake County, Ohio.