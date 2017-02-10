McDonald's testing new snow crab sandwich

Mina Abgoon
11:42 PM, Feb 9, 2017
It’s not the first time McDonald’s has surprised us with creations out of the norm for their usual menu.
 
We can’t say seafood is unheard of for the fast food giant, considering the popular Filet-O-Fish sandwich -- but how about snow crab?
 
The chain developed the new sandwich with former “Top chef” contestant Ryan Scott, according to Time. The item, however, is only testing the item in four locations.
 
While those four locations are only in San Jose, California, availability could easily expand if the new creation is received well by customers.
 
According to Time, the sandwich – served on a sourdough bun -- consists of snow crab meat mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
 
McDonald’s reportedly tested Gilroy Garlic Fries in the same area of San Jose last year with huge success.
 
 

