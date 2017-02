McDonald's lowering drink prices nationwide, report says

McDonald's is cutting the prices of its drinks, in order to fight slumping fast food sales, according to a report from Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, McDonald's will charge $1 for soft drinks of any size and $2 for small McCafe drinks. The promotion is slated to start in April.

Bloomberg reports that the move will be made nationwide and that consumers can expect to see advertisements promoting it soon.

Fast food sales worldwide have been dipping for several years. Some blame the slump on the rise of fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle, while others cite lower grocery prices as the cause.

