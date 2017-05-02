McAlister's, Jimmy John's to have big deals on Tuesday

Are you looking for a cheap sandwich on Tuesday? McAlister’s Deli and Jimmy John's are both offering major deals nationwide on Tuesday.

On Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., Jimmy John's will have $1 subs at participating locations as part of the company's Customer Appreciation Day. Sandwiches 1 through 6 and the JJBLT are among the $1 subs.

While Jimmy John's is limiting the offer to one per customer per order, the company said customers can get back in line for a second $1 sub.

Check here for participating locations.

Meanwhile, McAlister’s Deli will be giving away free club sandwiches with the purchase of the company's "Famous Tea" at participating locations. The offer runs through Thursday.

In order to redeem the free sandwich, the purchase must be used through McAlister’s Deli online app, where customers will receive a promo code. In order to receive the promo code, the app's notifications must be turned on.

The deal is in celebration of McAlister’s Deli opening its 400th location.

“This celebration is our thank you to them and we look forward to celebrating the next 400 locations in the years to come," said Paul Macaluso, president of McAlister’s Deli.

Click here for more information.

If you're a teacher, you'll be happy to know that Chipotle will have buy one, get one free tacos, burritos, bowls and salads after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Just show your teacher ID at participating locations in order to receive the deal.