Man suspected of killing woman, unborn baby found dead in jail

Chloe Nordquist
12:30 PM, Jan 9, 2017
6 mins ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Manuel Vela was found dead in his jail cell at the Lerdo Max-Med Facility in California on Saturday afternoon, according to the local coroner's office.

The cause and manner of death has been unconfirmed by officials.

28-year-old Manuel Vela was accused of killing his girlfriend and unborn child in December 2016.

He confessed to murdering his girlfriend and unborn child after leading police on a pursuit. His girlfriend, Katrina Rivera, had gone missing days before.

Vela has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer, and resisting an executive officer.

 

