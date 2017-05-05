ALLIANCE, Ohio - This Ohio driver picked particularly poor attire in which to get arrested. It happened after the suspect, Jeremy E. Dean, made his way around the town after 5 p.m. Eastern on April 28.
First, officers were dispatched to check out "reckless operation of a dark green Chevy Lumina."
Next, they responded to the scene of a fender-bender at an intersection. A had woman called police to say that a dark green Chevy Lumina had struck her vehicle there.
When the suspect vehicle stopped and the male driver attempted to use a nearby ATM, an officer tried to speak with him. Instead of answering, the driver fled--leaving his card in the ATM.
Dispatch then received a third call stating that the dark green Chevy Lumina was now at a local Circle K.