U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) is voluntarily recalling some of its Cope, Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal smokeless tobacco products due to sharp metal objects found in select cans.
USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of visible sharp metal objects in their cans. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The recalled products were manufactured at USSTC’s facility in Franklin Park, IL. and distributed nationally.
The following cans are included in the recall:
USSTC said they have notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and are working with federal authorities on the matter.
Wholesalers and retailers have been instructed to segregate the recalled products from their inventories.
Consumers who has any of the products listed above should not open or use the product. Instead, they should contact USSTC at (866) 201-9136 to return the product for a refund.