Indiana man arrested after 80-year-old mother found covered in feces and urine

LIZTON, Ind. (WRTV) -- Mark Kincaid told police his elderly mother fell six weeks ago – but he was unable to move her, so he just left her there.

Kincaid, 54, now faces charges of neglect of a dependent after finally calling 911 on Monday when his mother, 80-year-old Uree Kincaid, became unresponsive.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in Hendricks County (Indiana), investigators describe entering the Lizton, Indiana, home in "deplorable" condition where Kincaid and his mother lived.

Police found Uree Kincaid unclothed, lying partially on and partially off a mattress on the floor of the home. She was covered in feces and urine, and had apparently been lying there for so long that she was stuck to the mattress. Medics told police some of her skin peeled away when they lifted her from it to transport her to the hospital.

Mark Kincaid reportedly told medics that his mother had fallen six weeks ago, but that he was unable to pick her up, so he left her there.

When asked why he didn't call for help sooner, Kincaid, according to the affidavit, told medics, "You guys are too expensive."

Doctors found Uree Kincaid to be covered in "large areas of red, seeping sores" all along her left side. Nurses told police she screamed in pain when they attempted to move her. She was found to be severely dehydrated, and wasn't able to be interviewed due to her condition.

Mark Kincaid told police he had been feeding his mother approximately one spoonful of food a day and "a drink of water with her medicine."

Officers who served a search warrant on the home following Uree Kincaid's admittance to the hospital described horrible living conditions. According to the affidavit, officers were immediately assaulted by a "foul odor" upon entering the home. It only became more intense as they approached the room where Uree Kincaid had been.

On the mattress where Uree Kincaid had lain, apparently unmoved for weeks, officers reported seeing an outline of her body in the discoloration.

Mark Kincaid reportedly told police he "should have called 911 sooner," but declined to cooperate further with the investigation.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and was being held on a $7,500 bond at the Hendricks County Jail.