+
Manage Email Preferences
Alerts
Lego-built machine solves Rubik's Cube
Mina Abgoon
11:05 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meet the Lego-built machine that might be smarter than you.
Made using Lego Mindstorms, Raspberry Pi, and BrickPi, this homemade machine solves Rubix cube with ease.
According to Rumble.com, it uses the Kociemba two-phase algorithm to completely solve the cube all on its own. See it in the video below.
