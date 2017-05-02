Florida deputy suspended after 'Captain Boobs' comment

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - An internal investigation from the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida reveals a deputy called a female deputy "Captain Boobs."

According to the report, the deputy called her by the name in front of a new deputy they were training.

The report says that when Deputy Christopher Patricella entered the room where the trainee and female deputy were, he greeted the female deputy by saying "Hey, Captain Boobs!" She responded by saying, "Excuse me?"

When she asked what he was referring to he said, "You know what I'm talking about." She said she was completely shocked and embarrassed and could feel her entire face and ears turn bright red.

The report also states that she felt Deputy Patricella's comments were referencing her significant other, who is a Captain.

She says the conversation carried on after Deputy Patricella's "Captain Boobs" comment. The report states that he went on to ask her "why a Deputy, Sergeant, or Lieutenant, are not good enough to date, and why she jumped straight to the rank of Captain."

During Deputy Patricella's sworn testimony he admitted he made the comment "Captain Boobs" but he said he did not make them in the way that the female deputy said.

Following an Internal Affairs investigation, Deputy Patricella was suspended for three days without pay, and faces 6 months disciplinary probation for Improper Conduct.