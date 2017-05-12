Lance Armstrong takes to Instagram to prove he isn't dead

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong took to Instagram on Friday to refute false reports that he had passed away.
An outlet calling itself “USA News” pronounced Armstrong dead on Wednesday, claiming the cyclist had secretly been battling Stage IV colon cancer. Though obviously untrue, the fabricated news story began jumping around on social media and eventually went viral.
On Friday, Armstrong took to Instagram to prove he was alive and well, posting a video of himself reading the fake news story.
“‘The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain,’” his caption read.