Lamborghini is recalling 5,900 supercars after fires

LONDON (CNNMoney) -- Lamborghini has a problem with fire.

The legendary Italian automaker is recalling thousands of supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk.

"In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system... [this] can increase the risk of a fire," reads a recall notice published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lamborghini said Wednesday that it's aware of seven cases of fire worldwide.

The recall includes all 12 Venenos currently on the roads. Lamborghini bills the 12-cylinder monster as a racing prototype that's legal to drive on the streets. It sells for between $4 million and $4.5 million.

Lamborghini said that Veneno owners in the U.S. were notified about the recall on Tuesday.

The automaker is also recalling roughly 5,900 Aventadors, which boast a $400,000 starting price.

Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen Group, recently announced record global sales for 2016. It delivered 3,457 cars last year, up 7% from 2015.

A company spokesman said owners should take their cars to a dealership for a fix that will take one to two days to complete. The company has about 135 dealers worldwide.