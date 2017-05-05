Two students at the University of Kentucky were busted trying to steal an exam from an instructor's office in a ploy that could have come from "Mission Impossible."

Henry Lynch II, a 21-year-old junior, told police he climbed through the air ducts above his teacher's office and dropped from the ceiling in order to steal a statistics exam during finals week.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the incident happened Tuesday night at about 1:30 a.m. Unfortunately for Lynch, his teacher John Cain was working late that night.

Lynch was aided by a friend, 21-year-old sophomore Troy Kiphuth, who waited outside Cain's office while Lynch climbed through the vents. Once inside the office, Lynch unlocked the door and let Kiphuth in. But they were soon caught by Cain who called the police.

The pair was arrested on charges of burglary, according to the Herald Leader.

The attempted heist apparently wasn't Lynch's first time stealing a test from Cain's office. He told police that he'd successfully pilfered an exam earlier in the semester, according to Lexington's WKYT.

"These are very serious charges in a very serious manner and I can assure you a very extensive investigation will be conducted," a university spokesperson told reporters.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.