Justice pulls makeup after asbestos concerns

Justice has pulled its "Just Shine Shimmer Powder" makeup after a study done by a Raleigh, North Carolina television station found asbestos in the product.

In a Facebook post, the company reported it has started an investigation into the concern and has stopped selling the product in its stores and on its website. The company sells its products primarily to girls who are teenagers or tweens.

The company listed the item number as 192307 and the SKU number as 19052777. The company reported in the Facebook post that refunds will be given to those who bought the product.

"Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the the health and safety of our girls," the post read. "We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products."

The investigation by WTVD-TV involved testing several samples of makeup that are made specifically for kids and teens to find out what is in the makeup that might not be listed.

Samples of several products were sent to Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina. The lab found asbestos fibers in the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder" makeup, WTVD-TV reported. The lab tested seven other makeup products but none of those products tested positive for asbestos, the TV station reported.

Asbestos is a highly toxic substance that can cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and other ailments, according to the World Health Organization. People become exposed when the substance is inhaled.