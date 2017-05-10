Is Burger King's BOGO offer a scam?

Justin Boggs
8:09 PM, May 9, 2017

Following a class-action lawsuit filed against Burger King, the Miami Herald conducted an investigation into whether the fast food chain was deceptive during a recent buy one, get one free sales campaign. 

Using a buy one, get one free coupon on Sausage Croissan’wiches, the Miami Herald paid $3.19 before tax on the order. When the newspaper returned to buy a Sausage Croissan’wich at regular menu price, it paid $2.99 before tax. 

In a lawsuit filed by Maryland resident Koleta Anderson, she claimed that the restaurant jacked up the price on items purchased with a buy one, get one free coupon. 

Citing court documents, the Miami Herald said receipts Anderson is using as evidence shows a variation in pricing when using the buy one, get one free coupon. For instance, Anderson used a buy one, get one free coupon on Sausage Croissan'wiches at a Forestville, Maryland location. She was charged $3.19 before tax for the items. When she returned just one minute later for a third Sausage Croissan'wich, she allegedly paid only $2.16. 

She decided to do the same thing a month later in Washington, DC. There, she was charged $4.19 when using the buy one, get one free coupon, but only charged $1 for a single Sausage Croissan'wich.

Burger King did not comment to the Miami Herald involving the lawsuit. 

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top