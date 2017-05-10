With Comey fired one more critical leadership position to fill for Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey. Whatever the reason, Trump now has one more critical leadership position to fill during the ongoing and already relatively slow paced administrative transition.

The director of the FBI is one of the 221 positions, which according to the nonpartisan White House Transition Project (WHTP), is highly important to the smooth running of government.

Comey was in his fourth year of a 10-year fixed-term. His office was one of the 25 critical administrative positions (most of them fixed-term) that were already staffed when Trump was sworn in to become President at the end of January 2017.

As the infographic by Statista based on data collected by the WHTP shows, Trump's speed of transition already lags behind that of his predecessor in the first 100 days in office.

Barack Obama had more own nominations confirmed by the Senate (52) than Trump had own Senate approved nominations (23) and already filled positions (25) counted together.

Now, there is one more position that needs to be filled: that of FBI Director. You could come to the conclusion that what Trump actually needs is more hiring, not firing.

