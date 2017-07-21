US cocaine seizures going through the roof

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has almost doubled the amount of cocaine it seized this fiscal year compared to the year before. More than two months before the fiscal year ends, on September 30, the agency has impounded more than 121,000 pounds of cocaine.

As the below infographic shows, this year the greater share was seized by the biggest CBP branch, the Office of Field Operations (OFO). This arm of CBP mans all 328 ports of entry (seaports, airports, border crossings etc.) while Border Patrol officers operate out in the open between those ports.

One of the reasons for the uptick in seizures is likely to be found in Colombia, where coca cultivation and cocaine production potential have increased a lot.

You will find more statistics at Statista