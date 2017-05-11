These are the best-selling sports cars in the US

The Ford Mustang is by some distance the sports car of choice for Americans. A $25,185 price tag combined with 300 angry horses bursting out of a 3.7 liter V6 makes it unsurprising that, according to Ford, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the States for 45 years straight.
Last year, more than 105,000 people bought a brand new Mustang - 33,000 more than its nearest rival, the Chevrolet Camaro.
Interestingly, in at number six is the electric-powered Model S from Tesla. CEO Elon Musk said that the intention behind the S was 'to show the world what an electric car can do". Judging by the sales figures, car buyers in the United States are starting to pay attention.