Repealing Obamacare isn't the public's highest priority: See what tops the list

Having apparently won the support of more senators, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is confident House Republicans have the 216 "yes" votes required to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare today.

"Do we have the votes? Yes. Will we pass it? Yes," McCarthy said.

Although a win for the Republicans here would be seen a great triumph for President Trump - delivering on one of his campaign's main promises - recent figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation suggest that for the American public, repealing the ACA isn't actually such a high priority.

When asked how they would rate a number of health care issues in terms of importance, the most pressing matter for respondents was revealed to be 'lowering the amount individuals pay'.

As this Statista infographic shows, in comparison to the 63 percent of respondents in support of putting lower personal costs at the top of Trump's health care agenda, repealing Obamacare is seen as being far less important, with a total of 32 percent.

