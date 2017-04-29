Infographic: 100 days of Trump: A nation divided

An almost inconceivably large amount has been written and said about Donald Trump during his first 100 days as the president of the United States.

The lion's share, it must be said, has been negative; especially internationally. But where it matters most for the president, there is a very clear split in opinion.

Trump still enjoys seemingly unwavering support among the people that voted for him back in November. As our infographic shows, a recent survey revealed that 85 percent of Trump voters approve of the job he has done so far; it is also possible to find polls where this figure is as high as 97 percent.

On the flip side, Trump has so far failed to win around the majority of his detractors. 87 percent of Clinton voters are apparently watching on disapprovingly, while only five percent admit that they are in favor of what the president is doing.

While it is normal for approval ratings to be split down party lines, even Obama's polarizing presidency scored an average Republican approval rate of 13 percent. It is early days though, and until he starts to eye a second term these figures are unlikely to faze Trump, or indeed his supporters.



