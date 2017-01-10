Infographic: The most hashtagged cities on Instagram

Scripps National Desk
9:27 AM, Jan 10, 2017

A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. 

Carl Court
Copyright Getty Images

In 2016, New York was hashtagged on Instagram photos more than 68 million times — that's up 78 percent over the previous year.

It's the top-hashtagged city on the popular social media app. Behind New York is London, Paris and Dubai.

This infographic from Statista shows the most popular cities people hastagged last year.

Infographic: The Most Hashtagged Cities On Instagram | Statista
You will find more statistics at Statista

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top