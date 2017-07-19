It's so hot these days we're all desperate for ways to cool down. But, rather than spending more to run the air conditioner all night, there are less costly ways to stay cool while you're snuggled up in bed.

The biggest complaint the majority of sleepers have is their sheets don't stay cool and their bed gets uncomfortably hot. Did you know there are a few simple rules to follow to help you find the best sheets to keep you staying cool at night?

You might assume the higher the thread count the better they are at keeping you cool, but that is not always the case. Tighter weaves can mean less breathability. Also, down comforters and pillows can be heat trapping causing you to heat up rather than cool down.

Next time you shop for sheets try to look for alternative bedding that's light weight and moisture wicking.

For example, sheets made with eucalyptus, bamboo, and thermal balancing cotton.

Also, synthetic fabrics should be avoided at all costs if you're looking for that breathability factor.

You are probably realizing now that there is no need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sheets. Many of the recommended types of sheets are selling for anywhere between $50 and $100 online.

Not only are there sheets and beds that are great options to keep you cool at night, there are pillows too.